Siouxland Habitat for Humanity holds groundbreaking for first twin home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new home will be soon added to Parkview Boulevard, thanks to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

Earlier this morning, the organization held a groundbreaking ceremony for their first ever twin home, thanks to a donation from the City Of Sioux City.

“We wanted it to fit in with the neighborhood which has a number of twin homes in it and we also felt like with the size of this lot that it was really too big for one home, so we really thought that by putting two families in the residence, that would be a great solution,” said Anne Holmes, the Executive Director of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

Holmes said the twin home is expected to be completed by the end of the year.