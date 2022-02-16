SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland families will soon own their first home thanks to a local organization as well as support from the community.

In the first-ever “Stud Finder” event held by the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, 22 sponsors got to decorate wood beams that will be built in a new home.

This is also the organization’s first duplex, so the community support shown by the sponsors is even more meaningful.

“If they want to deck it out with their business logo or inspirational messages, bible verses, they want their whole staff to sign it. However, they want to decorate it as creative as they want and then we take the studs and we actually frame them right here into the house. So it’s both a literal and figurative show of support that the community has for these families as they’re going through this homeownership journey.” said Marketing & Outreach Manager Emily Vondrak.

This home is scheduled to be completed by June.

One family has already been selected, but the other unit is still available.

The habitat for humanity will accept applications for it within the next month.