Siouxland Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to family of seven in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A family in Orange City is celebrating a momentous occasion of their own.

For over a year, the Vazquez family has been working with Siouxland Habitat for Humanity to build their new home for their family of seven.

On Saturday, volunteers and community members helped the family celebrate, all from a safe distance.

“It’s the result of extensive efforts among our Sioux County director, lots of volunteers, in terms of both labor and building materials, and lots of work from our partner family that put in hundreds of hours to help build this home, along with everybody else,” said Fred Hexom, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

Even though times are tough as of late, Habitat for Humanity expects the completion of several more homes in the coming year.