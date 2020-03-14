Siouxland Habitat for Humanity temporarily closes Sioux City office due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity announced its temporarily closing its Sioux City office and ReStore in a proactive effort to minimize the local spread for coronavirus.

The non-profit organization said it will assess weekly to see if they can resume business as usual.

“This decision was made with the guidance of our Executive Board of Directors. Currently, no staff are exhibiting any viral signs or symptoms. This is purely a preemptive measure to maintain the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and retail visitors,” said Fred Hexom, Executive Director for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit said its office staff will work remotely from their homes.

Latest Stories