SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has announced that they have a new executive director.

Habitat for Humanity welcomed Shayla Becker into the role on March 1.

Becker worked as a business development representative for FiberComm prior to taking the position. Habitat for Humanity said that she’ll be bringing logistics, relationship building and retention, as well as outreach skills to the organization.

She was also previously an executive board member.

As executive director, the release said that some of Becker’s goals include increasing the number of families building and purchasing their own homes, fostering a supportive brand, engaging in deeper relationship building with partner families, and growing and strengthening their volunteer base.

“God put me on this earth to make a difference. With His help I am confident I can make a positive impact on Siouxland Habitat and the families we serve,” stated Becker.

Becker is from Sioux City and lives in the Morningside area with her husband and four children.

In addition to Becker, Habitat for Humanity also hired Kim Fickett as their Development and Marketing Manager. She took to the role on May 30.