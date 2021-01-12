Siouxland Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for future Hull home

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a home that will be built in Hull, Iowa.

If a family wants to apply for the future home in Hull, they must show a need for safe and affordable housing along with an inability to achieve that without Habitat for Humanity.

“We believe that everyone deserves a safe, decent, and affordable home. Unfortunately for too many, the inability to get a traditional home loan stands in the way of that dream. Habitat reduces or eliminates many of the barriers to homeownership so more families can thrive in a place they can call their own. We firmly believe that though shelter, families are empowered to take care of themselves and their families, build their own futures, and feel the stability that owning a home provides,” said Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Anne Holmes.

Applications can be found on Siouxland Habitat for Humanity’s website, the Hull City Office, and the Hull Library. Once completed, applications can be scanned and emailed to info@siouxlandhabitat.org. Applications can also be delivered to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Sioux County office in Rock Valley which is located at 1334 Valley Drive.

If you would like more information, call 712-255-6244 ex. 5.