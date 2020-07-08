Siouxland gun ranges see an increase of those wanting to learn

People say it is the unrest in our country right now that has more people buying guns. They say they're buying guns to protect themselves.

JACKSON, Neb. (KCAU) – According to an FBI report, the month of June brought in a record number of background checks for gun purchases in the United States.

People say it’s the unrest in our country right now that has more people buying guns. They say they’re buying guns to protect themselves.

“People are concerned for their own safety or their families’ safety, and they want to make sure they can take care of themselves and the others around them,” said Jeff Pilgrim, a gun owner.

So far, in 2020, there have been a total of 235,000 gun background checks in Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

“Once COVID had kicked off, it kinda settled down. Then the riots happened, and the whole thing started over again. At this point, it’s almost even harder to find firearms, ammo,” said Tim Grover of Rev-Tac Firearm Instruction.

Tim Grover is the owner of Rev-Tac Firearm Instruction. He said as Siouxland re-opens, his classes are filled.

“We have seen a lot more people come to like our pistol test drives, basic pistol courses, our concealed carry. I mean, it’s been wild, they have been packed recently,” said Grover.

According to a recent survey by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, four in 10 gun purchases this year are being made by first-time gun owners.

“They want to know the knowledge of what it takes to own a gun, the responsibilities that go along with it, but they are concerned about their own protection, and also, about the second amendment rights,” said Pilgrim.

“I’m glad that people are out training and practicing and learning responsible gun ownership. Because when all this settles down, those people are not going to want to give up their ability to defend themselves,” said Grover.

The year of 2020 is halfway done, and at this point, more than 19 million background checks for gun purchases have been conducted nationwide. That’s around 9,000 less than all of last year.