Siouxland groups, state senator discuss felon voting rights in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed she plans to sign an executive order allowing convicted felons to vote.

The move comes after State Senate Republicans couldn’t come to a consensus regarding language in a bill during the just-completed 2020 session.

Iowa is the last state in the country with a lifetime ban on felon voting unless a felon petition’s the governor’s office to have their rights restored.

ACLU of Iowa said the state’s disenfranchisement law has been especially devastating to black communities across Iowa.

“One in 10 black adults cannot vote because of a felony conviction. This means entire communities have a reduced voice in our government and it perpetuates the problems of a deeply flawed criminal justice system.”

Local NAACP President Ike Rayford said he’s disappointed in the Iowa legislature’s failure to come to an agreement on the issue of felon voting.

“When you commit a crime, you owe a debt to society. And we get that and we accept that. But when you pay your debt to society, there should be a pathway to becoming a citizen again,” Rayford said.

He added current felon voting laws limits African American voices in Iowa.

“You’re talking about the community and making change. Well, if I can’t elect people who think like me or are concerned about the things I’m concerned about, then it creates a place of where I don’t even feel like I belong.”

Iowa District 3 Senator Jim Carlin said Senate Republicans were working toward come to a consensus on the bill. He said it was some of the language in the bill that prompted him to withdraw his support.

“My reluctance to support it presently is there is no provision for violent sexual crimes. Somebody who does that could get their voting rights back and that’s just not something I can support.”

Carlin said he understands the importance of restoring a convicted felon’s right to vote but would have liked more time to fine-tune the way the bill was written.

Carlin said the bill was still on the legislative table when Gov. Reynolds announced she would put forth an executive order.