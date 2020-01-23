Siouxland group helps families file taxes

Closings
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may only be January, but it may be time to start thinking about filing your taxes.

If you need some help, the Center for Siouxland’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program may be the answer. The program aims to help people who earn $55,000 or less get back their biggest refund possible, and it keeps the cost of filing as low as possible.

“The main goal is to help people get their taxes done absolutely free so they can save those tax prep fees and use it for something else maybe put it toward savings or pay off bills,” said Lori Scott with the Center for Siouxland.

Organizers ask that you do set up an appointment. You can do that by calling 712-252-1861, extension 11.

