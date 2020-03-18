Siouxland Gospel Mission not accepting new residents over COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The COVID-19 outbreak is making it difficult for Siouxland homeless shelters to provide for those in need.

The Gospel Mission has made significant changes in the last couple of weeks. Pastor Paul Mahaffie is the executive director of the Gospel Mission. He said the mission is not equipped to deal with something like the coronavirus.

Mahaffie said they were servicing around 300 residents and non-residents per day. Now they are only allowing residents to enter the facility.

“We have stopped allowing the public in completely. We’re trying to separate the general public from our residents. We have children here that we need to be protective of and we have quite a few people who live here,” Mahaffie said.

The mission has suspended chapel services and is requiring everyone to wash their hands before entering. The cafeteria is allowing only two people per table with a maximum of 24 people allowed in the room at one time.

“Usually this is a pretty full cafeteria by the time we serve. We usually have nice long lines. What it looks like now, bare. We obviously have removed all the chairs. We have it spaced… It’s not anything close to what were seeing, ” kitchen manager Kevin Church said.

Joseph Page is a resident at the Gospel Mission. He said the changes have affected the entire vibe of the building.

“We’re used to all sitting together and having meals together with the community. We’ve dwindled down from six to seven people sitting at a table to now two people at a table,” Page said.

The mission has closed off it’s kitchen and is now serving one person at a time. For those not able to enter, box meals are being provided outside of the building.

Mahaffie said one of the first precautions taken to deal with COVID-19 was to create a safe place in case a resident does contract the virus.

“We established what we call infirmaries. We have one set up for the men and one for the ladies so that if we had an event then they would be housed in the unit until we can find them proper medical care,” Mahaffie said.

He said they are closely monitoring the residents and continuing to educate them on good hygiene and cleanliness.

The mission said they have seen a steep decline in volunteers. A lot of their food items were from restaurants who can no longer provide it and their food pantry is nearly empty.