Siouxland golf courses try to keep green amidst drought conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the drought monitor, Siouxland is currently a half-inch of rain below the average for July. This has made local golf courses alter the way they manage their greens.

For golfers like Kip Axthlem, making sure the grass is in good condition is critical to his game.

“I like it plush, green, you know, when it gets dry it goes, your ball can roll, you know, 50 yards to somewhere you don’t probably want it to go, so I like the plush better,” said Axthlem, a regular golfer at Green Valley.

Currently, Siouxland has had around 12 inches of rain for the year. The average rainfall up to July is around 16 inches of rain.

“When you’re hitting off of dry grass, it’s basically like hitting off of dirt, and it’s hard to get under the ball and make it do what you want it to. I have a hard enough time making it do what I want it to do anyway, but the plush makes it easier to swing and a better feel when you’re playing,” said Axthlem.

Director of Golf at Green Valley Scott Harmelink said they are taking extra steps.

“June and July have been just extraordinarily dry, so we’ve essentially doubled the watering time on the greens out here all through June and July and our irrigation system will begin each night, seven days a week, between June and July at 9 p.m. and it’ll run until 8 a.m. in the morning so nearly half of every day we have the sprinklers going,” said Harmelink.

“They do a really good job down here, the greenskeeper and the grounds crew do a great job. It’s pretty well green for most of the year and through this drought, they’ve maintained a pretty good course,” said Axthlem.

Green Valley Golf Course as 825 sprinkler heads that distribute 40 gallons of water a minute. In one day, the golf course is watered with roughly 330,000 gallons of water.