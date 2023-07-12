SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The honors keep coming for a Sioux City athlete who recently brought home a gold medal from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

City leaders are recognizing 27-year-old Mitchell Betsowrth, naming a portion of Floyd Boulevard, Betsworth Heights. The signage hangs between Tyler and 41st Street on the city’s north side.

Betsworth took top honors at the World Games in the bench press and finished second in the squat deadlift, and second place in the combined lift.

His gold medal effort in the bench press totaled 286 pounds.

Betsworth was also recognized at Monday’s Sioux City city council meeting.

“Any kind of Olympic competition where you win any kind of medal is a big deal and he really had a successful time in Germany,” said Mayor Bob Scott. “We honored Hoolahan and we honor other people around here and I think he is very fitting of someone we should honor.”

The Special Olympic World Games wrapped up on June 25. Betsworth previously was honored as All-Iowa Special Olympic Male Athlete of the Year.