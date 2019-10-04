Siouxland goes back in time at annual Riverssance Event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of Sioux City’s parks is going back in time to the late 16th century for a weekend celebration.

Riverssance will be taking over Riverside Park Saturday and Sunday for the 16th year. More than 250 volunteers are helping put the weekend-long event together. This year they have more than 50 different vendors from food to arts and craft sales.

“Step back in time and see how the people dressed, see how they feed themselves, see the tools they make, the horses they ride when they joust and the birds of prey when they hunt, the music end of it and the merriment end of it,” said Phyl Claeys the Event Coordinator Riverssance Festival.

The money collected at Riverssance will go directly toward River-Cade’s scholarship fund.

