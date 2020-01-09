Siouxland gives back on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Although every day is an opportunity to celebrate local law enforcement in Siouxland, Thursday was an especially good time to give back.

In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, LifeServe Blood Center teamed up with Iowa Concerns Of Police Survivors (COPS) to host blood drives all across the state.

The Blue Blood Drive honors law enforcement officers while providing much-needed blood donations to local hospitals.

“When someone calls 911, it’s not a sheriff’s deputy or officer in Minneapolis or Kansas City that answers, it’s someone right here in Sioux City or Siouxland. And same with blood supply, when someone needs a transfusion, it’s coming from LifeServe blood donors,” said Claire DeRoin with LifeServe Blood Center.

There was even some added incentive for folks who stopped by to donate. They were lucky enough to take home some free T-shirts and donuts.

While some cops were eating donuts, others ate some tacos.

Local Mexican restaurant Tacos El Guero offered law enforcement free meals in honor of the special day.

The owners said the free meals are the least they can do for those who put their life on the line day in and day out.

