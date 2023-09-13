SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– As Siouxlanders are heading to work tomorrow morning, you may notice leaves aren’t the only thing changing while going into fall, gas prices have been on the rise this week as well.

According to AAA, regular gas prices rose from $3.61 last week to around $3.84 today, a more than 20-cent increase. and that jump is having an effect on consumers in Siouxland.

“It’s not that we increase the gas prices, once the gas companies increase the gas price then we have to. we don’t have any other option except to raise the price,” said Asif Khokhar, Owner of Floyd Food and Fuel.

Asif Khokhar owns multiple gas stations around Sioux City, one of them being Floyd Food and Fuel, he said there are multiple reasons for fuel prices to spike.

“Now That Demand Is Low And Inventory Is Short Now And That’s Why It’s Going Up, And Sometimes Their Refineries Goes Out Of Order So They Then Can’t Refine,” Said Khokhar.

Despite the increase, Khokhar told KCAU 9 that he thinks prices will stabilize.

“It should stay in that ballpark numbers, between now maximum $3.80/$3.85. we really don’t know what it’s gonna do at the end of the day,” said Khokhar.

On Wednesday fuel costs around $3.70 to $3.90 in Sioux City. Isaac Henn is the owner of a local lawn mowing business, Henn says he finds the increase in prices to be a pain in his wallet.

“It used to cost probably half of what it does now like right now it can cost close to a hundred bucks if we fill em all the way up, and then this thing usually goes over a hundred bucks to so,” said Henn,

According to AAA, fuel prices could jump again due to the hurricane season in the south.