SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Gas pump prices are hitting the highest numbers since late last year.

Data from the American Automobile Associated states that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas rose to $3.71 on Thursday, which is the highest since November 2022.

Costs have gone up at least 15 to 20 cents a gallon in the last week.

The Siouxland States are under the national average with Iowa at $3.60, South Dakota at $3.65, and Nebraska at $3.51.

AAA states that prices could jump again during hurricane season.