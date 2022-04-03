SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — After a two year break, the Siouxland Garden Show was back in bloom.

This weekend, thousands of people stopped by the Marriott Center in South Sioux City for the 16th Annual Garden Show.

Dozens of vendors had everything a gardener could want, including classes for new and experienced gardeners. But for organizers, the show was a way for the gardening community to come together.

“The project is very calming and meditative and that’s a really good place then to think about how we did with the pandemic with gratitude and on a positive note,” said USD Arts in Health Instructor, Ariadne Albright.

The quilts that were submitted will be on display at the University of South Dakota until April 30.