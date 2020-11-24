Siouxland Garden Show going virtual for 2021 event

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Another Siouxland event will be going virtual due to the pandemic.

According to a release, the Siouxland Garden Show planning committee announced the 2021 event will be going virtual due to COVID-19.



The two-day Siouxland Garden Show draws more than 2,500 attendees from the area and beyond. With the health and safety of the community in mind, the 2021 show will run similar to the 2020 virtual event.



The 2021 Siouxland Garden Show will feature 12 online educational sessions with specific topics to be announced at a later date. The sessions will take place over a six week period on Fridays beginning on Feb. 19, 2021 with one session taking place at 10 a.m. and another at 3 p.m. The Siouxland Garden Show committee is also hoping to promote local lawn and garden vendors and sponsors.



For more details on the Siouxland Garden Show, you can visit their official website.