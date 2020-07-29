Siouxland furniture stores see a delay in new furniture items

Two Siouxland stores have pretty big showrooms. The owners said that a good thing, since they're not getting a lot of furniture in, right now.

(KCAU) – If you’ve been out looking at new furniture, you may have noticed inventory in a lot of stores is low.

Two Siouxland stores have pretty big showrooms. The owners said that a good thing, since they’re not getting a lot of furniture in, right now.

“I’ve been in furniture the business for 50 years I have never seen anything like this so it’s a new experience for me you know I’ll just wing it I guess is the best thing I can tell you,” said Ronald McLay, the owner of Midtown Furniture and mattresses.

The impact of COVID 19 closures is continuing to be felt by Siouxland businesses.

“We have plants that we do business with that are only running at 25 percent capacity so it’s hard to get product and then another thing you have is the impact of the unemployment you have some plants telling us they can’t get people back to work because the unemployment is more money than they were making when they were working,” said Jerry Gunsolley, the owner of Everett’s furniture.

While the owner of Midtown furniture still has furniture in stock, he says ordering new furniture is a different story.

“They seem to be aware that there is a shortage but they do ask for exactly when is it coming and then I do my completely unprofessional answer I have no idea I think it’s two months I feel bad to say that I don’t know but I have been given no real information that is accurate,” said McLay.

Everett’s furniture in South Sioux City said he too continues to wait for new furniture and his warehouse is running low.

“The people that are out are serious buyers they are not just out kicking tires most of the people that are out are actually looking and they are pretty serious about it but when the product situation will take off I think it will probably be 5-6 weeks till they get everybody back to work and get things straightened around,” said Gunsolley.

Both owners recommend buying what is in stock now if you are in need of new furniture items, otherwise when you’ll get that new sofa your order is a mystery.