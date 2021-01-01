Siouxland frontline workers reflect on 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the last day of 2020 and most can agree it’s been a difficult year, but the struggles have brought people together and shined a light on some of our most important workers.

Sioux City Officer Blake Joines said this year has been different than any other.

“This year has had it’s fair share of struggles, you know, were still able to do our job, we have to, were still going to be doing it every day regardless of the situation,” said Joines.

Nurses and police officers have been essential in our everyday lives. Some of those workers spoke about the differences from years past.

“Having to take the extra precautions, not going to as many houses this year,” Joines said. “Trying to limit our contact with the community in the sense of social distancing for public safety.”

Michelle Haage, an emergency nurse at St. Lukes UnityPoint Health said it was a challenge for her as well.

“We were having to be ready to make changes within one hour, four hours, one shift maybe the next week everything would change in a matter of time,” Haage said. “So that made it both difficult and different cause its just a change of practice that were used to.”

They’ve learned what it means to give back during this difficult time.

“There is real meaning behind practice in medicine, its really- we don’t know and its difficult to assure your patients even your coworkers that you work with everyday that we don’t know and that’s okay, we’ll get through it together,” said Haage.

As well as take pride in being able to serve the community.

“I think that everyone here at the police department can say that they’re going to do everything in their power to ensure the safety and security of the community,” said Joines.