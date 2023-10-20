SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– In honor of Korean War veterans everywhere, Siouxland Freedom Park has completed a memorial for those who fought and those who never returned from that war.

19 life-size soldiers made from stainless steel, are posed as if they are walking out of the forest and into fields during the Korean War. Folks can also learn more about some of the battles that took place during the conflict.

Pam Miller, with Siouxland Freedom Park, states this is only the beginning of what’s to come to the park.

“I think some people think it’s just a park for Vietnam veterans, which we’re very proud of them very proud of the wall that we have, but we intend to honor many and all veterans as well. And having this one helps to display that, and we wanna make sure this is in place before Korean War veterans aren’t with us,” said Miller.

The project cost roughly $300,000 and took around four years to complete. Miller states that they hope to beautify the memorial next spring by adding foliage and trees.