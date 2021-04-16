Siouxland Freedom Park to host traveling memorial

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The traveling memorial “Remember Our Fallen” will be making a stop at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City this weekend.

The memorial will take place inside the Interpretive Center allowing folks visit enough space for social distancing.

“It’s very spread out, Iowa’s on one side, Nebraska’s on the other and it makes great use of this Interpretive Center and this truly is what it’s intended for,” said Melissa Lanzourakis, volunteer at the Siouxland Freedom Park.

The Memorial will be open to the public from April 17-18.