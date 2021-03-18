Siouxland Freedom Park resumes Vietnam War Veterans Day observance

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxland Freedom Park will be offering a special observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday, March 29.

The event that was to be held last year was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, the event will be held at the South Sioux City Drive In Theatre in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with food provided by Pizza Ranch that participants can drive up and receive.

Vietnam Veterans and active military personnel who show up in uniform will eat for free while others will be asked to make a donation to help cover expenses.

Those who attend are asked to enter the lot, park to dine in their cars, and remain for a brief program that will begin on stage around 6 p.m. A representative from Iowa US Senator Joni Ernst’s office will be in attendance along with representatives from the Vet Center, Hospice of Siouxland, and several other veterans organizations.

American Legion and VFW members from Dakota County will present the colors and perform the traditional twenty-one gun salute along with Taps. A special presentation will follow to recognize one of the original donors to Siouxland Freedom Park.