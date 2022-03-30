SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Freedom Park is taking steps to complete the Brigadier General Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center.

After years of fundraising for the center, members of the Siouxland Freedom Park held a meeting with Blue Water Display to brainstorm what will be featured inside.

The group is still in the planning phase of the build-out, but they told KCAU 9 that they plan to focus on local veterans’ stories.

“Sit down and hash out what everybody feels is important and from that we’ll start to compartmentalize and look at static exhibits and interactive ‘wow’ factor types of things,” said Mike Newhouse.

The project is expected to be completed next year with a preview of its progress coming Veterans’ Day.