SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KCAU) – Siouxland Freedom Park will be holding their 6th annual dinner and ceremony honoring Vietnam Veterans on Vietnam War Veterans Day. Guests will have the chance to get the park’s first-ever Challenge Coin.

According to a release from the Siouxland Freedom Park, the ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m.

The dinner will be free for all veterans and active military members in uniform, according to the release. The dinner is credited to the American Legion Post 697 Morningside, the Sioux City Scottish Rite, The Sioux City York Rite, and the Olive Branch Number 275 out of Rosalie, Nebraska.

The release specified that the public is encouraged to attend. The dinner and program will be held inside the Brigadier General Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center.

This event will be the last time the Vietnam War Veterans Day dinner will be held at the interpretive center because there will be a facility open that features exhibits depicting stories of Siouxland veterans. The new location will be announced later, according to the release.

Additionally, Siouxland Freedom Park volunteers will be selling the park’s first-ever Challenge Coin, which showcases the Brigadier General and Doris Day Interpretive Center on one side and the six military seals on the other. Each coin will cost $10.