Siouxland Freedom Park hosts Veterans Day ceremony

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxlanders gathered Wednesday morning for a Veterans Day ceremony at Siouxland Freedom Park.

About 50 people were in attendance, with social distancing and masks strongly encouraged. For those who couldn’t make it, there was a live stream available so folks could take in the event virtually.

The service featured a presentation of colors, a firing party and a playing of Taps. Legion Post 307 Commander John Ludwick said there is a cost for our liberty.

“Liberty is voluntary, tyranny is mandatory because it makes itself mandatory. Liberty is fragile because it requires constant vigilance, therefore the fight still has to go on, unfortunately.” said Ludwick.

The ceremony was capped off with a fundraising raffle to benefit The Interpretive Center.