Siouxland Freedom Park hosts rummage sale

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The theme of a special event hosted by Siouxland Freedom Park was “Rags to Flags.”

The park committee held a rummage sale of donated items to help raise funds to go towards the completion of the park’s interpretive center.

Hundreds of Siouxlanders came out to find good deals while supporting our hometown heroes. Volunteers said the sale was the least they could do for the veterans.

“Unless it’s marked, if it’s a top-dollar item, what we do is, we do a free-will donation. Doing that, we’ve come to find out that the community is so much more supportive, and they end up giving a lot more than what the items are actually worth,” said Shayla Becker.

The committee’s goal is to raise $400,000 to finish the inside of the center and raise additional money for furnishing and displays. All items that aren’t sold will be donated to the Sioux City Gospel Mission.