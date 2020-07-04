Siouxland Freedom Park hosts final Remembrance Run and Walk

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Some Siouxlanders took the time to remember those who have served our country on Friday evening.

Friday was the 10th Annual Remembrance Run and Walk at Siouxland Freedom Park. It was hosted by the “Missouri River Runners.”

Due to COVID-19, the walk was recently made virtual. About 100 people signed up to participate online.

The event honors past and present military members. After a decade, officials with the Remembrance Walk said this was the last year for the event.

“It means a lot to see that they come back every year. Everybody’s always thankful that we do it. It’s just one of those things that it’s just run its course, and it’s time to move to a different type of event,” said Remembrance Run and Walk Director Marty Hogan.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Siouxland Freedom Park. All proceeds from sign-ups and a live auction were donated.

