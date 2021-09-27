Siouxland Freedom Park holds first softball tournament

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Ten teams from across Siouxland came together to support Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

The first annual Freedom Park Softball Softball Tournament happened over at the South Sioux City Sports Complex Sunday. The tournament was started as a way to raise money for the park and have a fun event for local families

“Everybody should care because those veterans gave everything, some gave all it, and its the least that we can do for them is to give them a place to go,” Shayla Becker with Siouxland Freedom Park said.

At the end of the night, “Fortnite Fury” placed 2nd and “Got ur 6” walked away in 1st place.

Organizers hope to raise around $5,000 for the Siouxland Freedom Park.