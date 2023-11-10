SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A new tribute to Siouxland members of the armed forces, both past and present, is officially complete and open to the public just in time for Veteran’s Day.

Siouxland Freedom Park celebrated the grand opening of the Brigadier General Dud and Doris Day Interpretive Center on Friday.

The center and the exhibits on display have been years in the making and a huge community effort. The latest addition to the park includes the work of students from South Sioux City. Additionally, interviews conducted with local veterans are now part of the new exhibit.

A member of the Freedom Park’s Board, and a Veteran himself, Marty Hogan says organizers met their goal of producing a unique experience for guests.

“The difference is the story our exhibits tell is an individual’s story, it tells the conflict from the members’ standpoint and from their experiences, as opposed to just telling people, ‘this is what World War 1 did, this is what world war 2 did,” Hogan said.

The interpretive center opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday with more permanent hours to be set in the near future.

A Veterans Day observance is set for 11 Saturday morning.