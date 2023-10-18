SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local nonprofit providing free clothing and necessities for youth in foster care and out-of-home placement in the Sioux City area is celebrating a new home of its own.

Now in its 5th year of helping people, the foster closet’s new home at 1918 Geneva Street provides a larger space for clothing to be displayed and also gives families the room they need while searching for just the right items.

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting also served as a fundraiser for the non-profit.

“So this means the world to me, knowing that I can do what I can do. I can help all of these children just by being able to have these resources I don’t have to worry about going to the store to get things,” foster parent and board member Laura Brockelsby said, “I can bring all four of the little ones I have here and let them run wild while I get clothing, resources, all of that.”

The foster closet helps fill a need for children placed in foster care who often arrive in out-of-home placement with little to no extra clothing, or are lacking seasonally appropriate or well-fitting clothes. The organization is completely volunteer-run.