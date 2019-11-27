Siouxland Forecast: November 27, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Good morning Siouxland! If you haven’t looked outside yet this morning, we have been covered in a blanket of snow with Sioux City seeing around 8 inches of snow on the ground. With this, the National Weather Service has extended the winter storm warning until 9 a.m. this morning. And with the overnight snow, there are dangerous travel conditions, with more precipitation coming soon, and dry conditions returning to Siouxland by next week. As I mentioned, travel is dangerous today. As you can see there are no “normal” road conditions anywhere in Siouxland. We also got confirmation from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department that parts of highway 20 are impassible. There have been no plows out from Moville to the Woodbury County line by Cushing. If you have to travel in this area, it is at your own risk, and first responders will not be coming to help unless there are life threatening injuries reported. The westbound lane is 100% blocked. It is on the cold side this morning with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. We have windy conditions as well with winds from the northwest between 20 and 30 mph this morning. This is going to cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in areas. If you have to travel, take your time and leave earlier, allowing extra time for travel. The good news is, as we take a look at satellite and radar imagery, you can see that the snow is now starting to clear out of Siouxland, leaving us with blowing snow conditions given this mornings wind speeds. Today is going to be chilly and cloudy with a high of 30 and windy conditions. Tonight is going to be cold and mostly cloudy as we fall to a low of 11 by tomorrow morning. As always tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see your full extended forecast and updated winter weather conditions for Siouxland.