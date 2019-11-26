SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today will be 35 with afternoon snow. NE winds at 15-25 gusting to 40. Widespread impacts from snow will be felt later this afternoon and tonight. Tonight will be 25 with blowing snow. North winds at 20-30 gusting to 40. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and 32. NW wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Thursday will be 34 and mostly cloudy. 50% chance of snow showers. Friday will be 38 with a 60% chance of a rain/snow mix. Saturday will be 37 and mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain/snow mix. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and 34. Monday will be mostly sunny and 37.
Siouxland Forecast November 26, 2019
