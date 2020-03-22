Siouxland Forecast: March 22, 2020

Tonight we’ll have some broken up light rain showers pass through. The low temperature will drop off to 35°.

More isolated showers will be possible for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with very limited amounts of cumulative precipitation – likely less than a tenth of an inch total for the 3 day period. Despite some brief spotty rain showers, temperatures will lift up into the low & mid 50s.

Thursday is going to be just slightly colder with a rain/snow mix bringing about a slushy dusting of accumulation. In the afternoon we’ll see a high above 40° so it’s unlikely to stick for long.

Next weekend the cloud cover should break up with more sunshine and highs around 60°.