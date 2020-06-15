Siouxland Forecast: June 15th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa

Today will be partly cloudy and 94. It’ll be breezy with winds from the south at 10-20 gusting to 30 at times. Tonight looks to be mostly clear with a low of 68 with winds from the south at 5-15. Tomorrow will be hot with a high of 95 and south winds at 10-20 gusting to 30. Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 95. There will be a 30% chance of overnight showers and storms. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and 87 with a 50% chance and PM showers. 82 and partly cloudy on Saturday.

