Siouxland Forecast: June 15th, 2020

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Agriculture is a big part of the summer fair season, but this week both the Iowa State Fair and the Plymouth County Fair announced they will not be opening this year because of COVID-19 concerns and many other Siouxland fairs have yet to decide their fates.

While the population of Spencer, Iowa is around 11,000 people, the Clay County Fair brings about 300,000 people to the area.