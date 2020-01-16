Siouxland Forecast: January 16, 2020

Today will be sunny and 18 with calm winds. Tonight will have clouds increasing and a low temperature of 11. SE wind will blow at 10-20 MPH gusting to 30. Tomorrow will be 31 with a 90% chance of snow. Accumulations of 4-6”. SE wind at 15-25 gusting to 40. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 16 with wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Sunday will be 11 and partly cloudy. Monday will be 14 and sunny. Tuesday will be 21 partly cloudy. Wednesday will be 24 and mostly cloudy.
Good Day Pets
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.