SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When it comes to the flu virus, even the cleanest habits aren't always preventing the virus from spreading but a local preschool in Sioux City is taking extra measures to control the virus this year.

Every day, 50 children at Kindercottage Preschool are using their hands to learn and play. It's a great way for children to explore but it's also a way germs are passed around.