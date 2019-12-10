Siouxland forecast: December 10, 2019

Live Now
SIOUX CITY, Iowa

Today will be mostly sunny and cold. High of 20. NW wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Low of 12. 30% chance of flurries. S/N wind at 5-10. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and 25. NE/E wind at 5-10. Thursday will be 34 and mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow. Friday will be 42 and partly cloudy. 20% chance of overnight snow. Saturday will be 21 and mostly cloudy. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 24. 20% chance of snow. Monday will be 32 and mostly sunny.

