Siouxland Forecast: April 30, 2021

Thanks for making us a part of your Friday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in the 60s and 70s. We have wind speeds directed in from the se at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have sunshine. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see quiet weather. The low tonight will fall to 56 with clear skies. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 88 with sunshine.