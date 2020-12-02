Siouxland food pantry receives 9,000 pound donation

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland is benefiting from a large donation.

Perdue Farms delivered more than 9,000 pounds of chicken to the Hope Food Pantry in Sioux Center, in part of the company’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” hunger relief initiative.

“When they open that box and see the meat that Perdue has so graciously given us, that they will have a little more hope and be able to feed their family, maybe something different,” said Marianne Sjaarda, of Hope Food Pantry.

According to Perdue Farms, “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” is a companywide initiative focused on providing access to nutritious protein for people struggling with hunger and making meaningful progress toward ending hunger.