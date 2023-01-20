SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During Wednesday’s snowstorm, many Siouxlanders decided to stay home for the day. However, some were busier than ever.

While many residents stayed huddled indoors after the snow, the food delivery service, The Market Delivers, took to the streets to bring to-go orders to Siouxlanders. While people were home, waiting for the snow to pass, some Siouxlanders decided they wanted a quick bite to eat.

Stacy Kazos, the owner of The Market Delivers, said they saw more requests for deliveries during and after Wednesday’s snowfall.

“With the snowstorm I feel like as people prepare for it, they spend their time going to the grocery store, and preparing that way. Once the storm hits or the day after, that’s when I have seen an increase in the volume,” said Kazos.

As the roads were covered with snow, delivery drivers drove under the speed limit.

“I’m pretty safe when it comes to driving, I’ll take my time, I won’t rush, and the customers are really understandable when that happens,” said Keith Harvey, The Market Delivers driver.

Siouxland communities received between 7-11 inches of snow. With that much snow on the road, food couriers make sure they’re prepared.

“Making sure that I have everything in the car that I need, just in case some emergency happens like a blanket, food, stuff like that,” said Harvey.

Ice and snow caused the most trouble when making deliveries, whether they’re on the road or walking up to a house.

“Getting up to a customers doorway, especially with snow covering all the ice, you don’t know where it’s gonna be at and then finding a place for your vehicle to park so it doesn’t slide,” said Harvey.

“You know, if we were delivering Amazon packages or courier packages, it would be a little bit different, but when they’re managing soup or managing drinks, it’s not as easy to just pop in out of the car,” said Kazos.

Kazos said she puts the safety of her drivers at the top of her priorities, especially when snow is involved.