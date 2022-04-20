SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A company that has been donating pork across Iowa stopped by the Siouxland Food Bank with a substantial amount of Pork for the Siouxland community.

A collection of family-owned agriculture-focused organizations by the name of Lynch Family Companies donated 10,000 pounds of pork loins to the Siouxland Food Bank on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to help fill food gaps that were created by the termination of the additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to a release from Lynch Companies, similar donations have been made to food banks across Iowa totaling 40,000 pounds of pork for Iowans in need.

“We at Lynch Family Companies believe it’s vital for families to have access to quality protein,” said CEO Gary Lynch, “We have a proud history of giving back through the Lynch Family Foundation, and we are committed to supporting individuals in financial need.”

The release indicated that the Iowa Department of Human Services reported 300,000 Iowa residents are receiving SNAP benefits for the year 2022, but the average household benefit has dropped since the additional SNAP benefits program ended on April 1. It was stated some families saw a cut of as much as $230.

An increase in usage of pantries had gone up among SNAP and non-SNAP beneficiaries were also noted.

“Protein remains the greatest need for Iowans facing food insecurity,” said Food Bank of Iowa President and CEO Michelle Book, “With inflation at its highest rate since 1981, a reduction in food donations, and rising costs for food and freight, Food Bank of Iowa is constantly challenged to source enough lean protein to stock the shelves and freezers of our 700 frontline partners. We are grateful to receive 10,000 pounds of delicious, nutritious Iowa pork from Lynch Family Companies. This generous donation could not have come at a better time. These pork loins will be a welcome addition to family tables across the state.”

The release cited the Institute of Medicine, stating that 35% of daily calories should come from protein. One three-ounce pork loin contains 24 grams of protein and pork is said to be low in saturated fat compared to red meat. Pork also serves as a source of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.