Siouxland florists see shorter supply in flowers ahead of Mother’s Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mother’s Day is less than a week away and for local flower shops, this week is one of the busiest of the entire year.

If you’re a procrastinator, you might be out of luck this Mother’s Day.

Local florists say you should start picking out your flowers for the moms in your life today.

“Mother’s Day has been the typical hectic mother’s day week,” Mary Ellen Habben, the owner of Flowerland in Sioux City said.

However, this year is a little different.

“Right now, we’re like a lot of the other industries, we are suffering shortages,” Habben said.

She said many florist had to pre-order flowers for Mother’s Day back in March.

“The problems we’ve had are basically carnations. Some times we’ve had to do a different color of a rose or something like that. Basically it’s been the carnations that have been the toughest to get a hold of,” Habben said.

Other Siouxland florists are dealing with the same issue.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle getting flowers in. Especially specific flowers,” Julie Weiland, the co-owner of Barbara’s Florals & Gifts, said.

“Not only COVID, but due to the weather, fires, we haven’t been able to get plants up from Texas, our plants are coming in a lot smaller, and they’re telling us maybe a four to six week interval that we’re still out until we can get full size plants back in, but what we do have coming in looks really good,” Weiland said.

On top of everything else, Weiland said the last several months have been busier than usual.

“If you can call even today, today and tomorrow. We are already filling up for Thursday and Friday we will push over to Saturday but we do not deliver on Sunday. Were both moms ourselves. We want to be home with our families. And so we run as long as we have to to make those deliveries but the earlier you can get it in the better you are,” Weiland said.

Both florists said because of product shortages and a high demand, they recommend going with the “designers choice” instead of requesting custom arrangements so they can choose from the flowers in stock and fill orders faster.