Siouxland floral shops keep busy as Valentine’s approaches

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — COVID-19 has been both a blessing and a curse for local florists.

With many people now opting to send flowers rather than attend some in-person and meaningful events, flower shops have been busy.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, florists and their suppliers are working harder than ever to get ready.

“We’re having trouble right now getting some flowers in and some colors, so our growers are not, they can’t keep up with the demand so we want to get our order in early,” said Kathy Bogenrief, from A Step in Thyme Florals.

Siouxland floral shops advice residents to place an order well in advance to help guarantee for that special someone on Valentine’s Day.