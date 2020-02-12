Siouxland first responders will gather for Emergency Conference 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland first responders will gather for the annual Emergency Conference 2020 in March.

The event will be at the Sioux City Convention Center on March 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 7 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

MercyOne – Sioux City, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, and Western Iowa Tech Community College are hosting the conference.

The conference will be open to emergency medical responders (EMR), emergency medical technicians (EMT), emergency nurses, paramedics, and other emergency personnel, and is designed to provide current information related to emergency medical services (EMS) for pre-hospital and emergency room care.

There will be a variety of topics presented at the conference. Some of those topics include:

Current trends in trauma care

Pediatric trauma care

Stroke assessments

Toxidromes

Opioid use

Medical emergencies

And first responder well-being

This year’s conference will also include two keynote speakers.

David Seastrom, RN, BSN, the Outreach and Education Coordinator for Trauma and Burn Services at Children’s Mercy Kansas City

Jason Dush, FF, NR/CCEMT-P, FP-C, the EMS Manager for Texas Department of Public Safety, Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Field Response

Registration fees are $100 for one day and $150 for both days.

There is also continuing education credit available for EMS and nursing attendees.

For more information and to register online, click here.