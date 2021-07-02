Siouxland fireworks vendors see boom in sales

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many folks are looking forward to shooting off fireworks this holiday weekend. Despite a national firework shortage, experts are expecting for fireworks to hit record sales this year, even as professional displays resume after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last year was also a record year for consumer fireworks. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, more than 400 million pounds of fireworks were used in the U.S.

It appears that Siouxlanders may surpass last year’s numbers.

“There are so many kids and so many people having big parties this year. It seems like there’s bigger baskets this year, people are buying a lot. They’re putting on some big shows this year. I think it’s going to be, the hype is really out there and people are really coming in and buying a lot.” says Jerry Peterson, Owner of King Kong Fireworks.

“This year is probably about double of what I normally spend, so it’s going to be a big display and yeah we’re kind of going overboard this year.” says Matt Niemeier of Sioux City.

If you want to have professionals take care of the fireworks this year, check out where you can go see them around Siouxland.