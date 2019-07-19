Siouxland firefighters take extra precautions in extreme heat

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Salix Thursday afternoon in the middle of a heat advisory.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and no one was injured, but the Salix Fire Department did call in extra support to help with the small fire due to major concerns over potential heat exhaustion.

“Very, very concerned since that gear is very heavy and hot inside of it. That’s why we take more breaks, drink plenty of water and watch everybody’s backs,” David Brown with the Salix Fire Department said.

Salix firefighters say packing extra water in their vehicles is always a top priority when they’re responding to calls on hot days.