SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students with the Sioux City Career Academy Firefighter 1 class had the chance to work with grain bin safety and stop the bleed training over at the Sioux City Fire Training Center.

The National Center for Agricultural Safety brought over their grain bin simulator for the kids to get stuck in and work on rescuing each other along with working on using tourniquets and packing wounds with instructors from UnityPoint.

KCAU 9 spoke with some students about why this training is important.

“I think it’s really important to get a broader mindset of what we do and also different career paths they can take,” said one student.

Another said, “Definitely all the experience that we get to face throughout the class, I mean, I never thought that I would be getting buried anytime soon or putting out fires and stuff like that. This class is a really big opportunity for people who want to follow their career here.”

Students that complete this class will have the chance to test for their firefighter 1 certification right out of high schooll.