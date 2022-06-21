SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With small chances of rain in the near future and high temperatures along with it, grass fires have a better chance of starting.

As Siouxland’s ongoing drought continues, 4th of July celebrations have become a bit of a concern as accidental grass fires are probable.

As Siouxlanders break out the fireworks, firefighters are recommending that you light them off in the dirt.

The fire chief of South Sioux City said that no one can predict what’ll happen when it comes to fireworks.

“You’re really taking a risk, you know a lot of people say ‘well, I know what I’m doing, I’ve done it for years.’ Anyone that has worked around explosives in their life knows that you don’t think that way when you deal with them So we have to be extremely careful when we are dealing with them,” said Fire Chief Terry Johnson.

Johnson said that Siouxlands should leave fireworks to the professionals if possible.