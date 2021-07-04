Siouxland fire crews respond to grass fire in rural part of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to the dry season, a number of fires have been appearing across Sioux City; one which needed assistance on the North side of the area.

Around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) responded to a grass fire at 2500 52nd Street.

The fire was near several structures and Lawton Fire & Rescue was called in for mutual aid. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCFR had a message in regards to people celebrating on the holiday weekend. 

“With the 4th of July being a holiday weekend this weekend, we really encourage people to be careful with their fireworks, make sure you have a water supply available and practice good fire safety, ” said Cpt. Teunis Debondt of SCFR. 

No injuries were reported. 

